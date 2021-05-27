Earnings results for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Autodesk last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.9. Autodesk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autodesk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $304.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.00%. The high price target for ADSK is $370.00 and the low price target for ADSK is $170.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Autodesk has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $304.20, Autodesk has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $292.51. Autodesk has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk does not currently pay a dividend. Autodesk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

In the past three months, Autodesk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,126,155.00 in company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of Autodesk is held by insiders. 82.75% of the stock of Autodesk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Autodesk are expected to grow by 62.91% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $4.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Autodesk is 53.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Autodesk is 53.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.06. Autodesk has a PEG Ratio of 2.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Autodesk has a P/B Ratio of 66.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

