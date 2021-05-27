Earnings results for Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autohome in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.03%. The high price target for ATHM is $137.00 and the low price target for ATHM is $47.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome has a dividend yield of 1.10%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Autohome has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Autohome is 18.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Autohome will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.21% next year. This indicates that Autohome will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

In the past three months, Autohome insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Autohome is held by insiders. 46.94% of the stock of Autohome is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM



Earnings for Autohome are expected to grow by 13.39% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $5.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Autohome is 18.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Autohome is 18.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.06. Autohome has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Autohome has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

