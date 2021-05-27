Earnings results for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Best Buy last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm earned $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy has generated $7.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Best Buy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Best Buy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.91%. The high price target for BBY is $135.00 and the low price target for BBY is $86.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Best Buy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.72, Best Buy has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $116.96. Best Buy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Best Buy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Best Buy is 35.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Best Buy will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.10% next year. This indicates that Best Buy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

In the past three months, Best Buy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,600,588.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Best Buy is held by insiders. 77.75% of the stock of Best Buy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY



Earnings for Best Buy are expected to grow by 10.80% in the coming year, from $7.41 to $8.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Best Buy is 17.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Best Buy is 17.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 72.43. Best Buy has a PEG Ratio of 2.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Best Buy has a P/B Ratio of 6.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

