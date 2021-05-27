Earnings results for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

BOX last announced its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm earned $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year. BOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.13%. The high price target for BOX is $30.00 and the low price target for BOX is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BOX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.29, BOX has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $23.17. BOX has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX does not currently pay a dividend. BOX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BOX (NYSE:BOX)

In the past three months, BOX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $634,800.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of BOX is held by insiders. 73.02% of the stock of BOX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BOX (NYSE:BOX



Earnings for BOX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of BOX is -82.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BOX is -82.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BOX has a P/B Ratio of 24.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here