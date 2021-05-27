Earnings results for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.76.

Burlington Stores last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Its revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has generated ($2.57) earnings per share over the last year. Burlington Stores has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $302.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.98%. The high price target for BURL is $385.00 and the low price target for BURL is $232.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Burlington Stores has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $302.00, Burlington Stores has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $328.20. Burlington Stores has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores does not currently pay a dividend. Burlington Stores does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

In the past three months, Burlington Stores insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,111,400.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Burlington Stores is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL



Earnings for Burlington Stores are expected to grow by 31.60% in the coming year, from $7.31 to $9.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Burlington Stores is -97.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Burlington Stores is -97.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Burlington Stores has a P/B Ratio of 46.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

