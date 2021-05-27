Earnings results for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is estimated to report earnings on 05/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.17%. The high price target for CCEP is $78.00 and the low price target for CCEP is $41.15. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.87, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $60.17. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is held by insiders. Only 27.27% of the stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP



Earnings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners are expected to grow by 21.09% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 29.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 29.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here