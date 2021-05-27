Earnings results for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Dell Technologies last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business earned $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies has generated $8.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Dell Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dell Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.96%. The high price target for DELL is $127.00 and the low price target for DELL is $50.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dell Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.72, Dell Technologies has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $99.66. Dell Technologies has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dell Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Dell Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dell Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $33,520,390.00 in company stock. 47.00% of the stock of Dell Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.95% of the stock of Dell Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings for Dell Technologies are expected to grow by 9.43% in the coming year, from $7.74 to $8.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Dell Technologies is 23.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Dell Technologies is 23.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.06. Dell Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dell Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 9.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

