Earnings results for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Dollar Tree last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has generated $5.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Dollar Tree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.96%. The high price target for DLTR is $134.00 and the low price target for DLTR is $107.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dollar Tree has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.94, Dollar Tree has a forecasted upside of 7.8% from its current price of $108.47. Dollar Tree has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree does not currently pay a dividend. Dollar Tree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

In the past three months, Dollar Tree insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,787,911.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Dollar Tree is held by insiders. 85.11% of the stock of Dollar Tree is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR



Earnings for Dollar Tree are expected to grow by 10.26% in the coming year, from $6.14 to $6.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Dollar Tree is 19.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Dollar Tree is 19.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 72.43. Dollar Tree has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dollar Tree has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

