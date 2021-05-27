Earnings results for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.88.

Domo last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company earned $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Domo has generated ($2.89) earnings per share over the last year. Domo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Domo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.70%. The high price target for DOMO is $91.00 and the low price target for DOMO is $65.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Domo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.83, Domo has a forecasted upside of 28.7% from its current price of $65.14. Domo has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo does not currently pay a dividend. Domo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

In the past three months, Domo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.52% of the stock of Domo is held by insiders. 59.88% of the stock of Domo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO



Earnings for Domo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($1.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Domo is -22.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Domo is -22.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here