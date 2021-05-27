Earnings results for Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Fanhua last posted its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $130.57 million during the quarter. Fanhua has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Fanhua has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fanhua in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.51%. The high price target for FANH is $23.00 and the low price target for FANH is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fanhua has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Fanhua has a forecasted upside of 71.5% from its current price of $13.41. Fanhua has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fanhua has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fanhua is 118.07%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Fanhua will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.33% in the coming year. This indicates that Fanhua may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

In the past three months, Fanhua insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.76% of the stock of Fanhua is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH



Earnings for Fanhua are expected to grow by 22.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Fanhua is 18.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Fanhua is 18.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.51. Fanhua has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

