Earnings results for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Frontline last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Frontline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frontline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.25%. The high price target for FRO is $9.93 and the low price target for FRO is $5.92. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Frontline has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.81, Frontline has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $8.51. Frontline has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Frontline does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Frontline is 56.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Frontline will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Frontline may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

In the past three months, Frontline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.08% of the stock of Frontline is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.79% of the stock of Frontline is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Frontline (NYSE:FRO



Earnings for Frontline are expected to grow by 2,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Frontline is 4.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Frontline is 4.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.21. Frontline has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

