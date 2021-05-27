Earnings results for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.65.

Genesco last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Its revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year. Genesco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genesco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.12%. The high price target for GCO is $65.00 and the low price target for GCO is $33.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genesco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Genesco has a forecasted downside of 21.1% from its current price of $58.32. Genesco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco does not currently pay a dividend. Genesco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

In the past three months, Genesco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $253,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Genesco is held by insiders. 89.60% of the stock of Genesco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genesco (NYSE:GCO



Earnings for Genesco are expected to grow by 27.84% in the coming year, from $3.70 to $4.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Genesco is -13.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genesco is -13.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genesco has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

