Earnings results for Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.81.

Guess’ last released its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. The company earned $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. Guess’ has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. Guess’ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guess’ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.37%. The high price target for GES is $33.00 and the low price target for GES is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Guess’ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Guess’ has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $29.89. Guess’ has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess’ pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Guess’ has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Guess’ will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.37% next year. This indicates that Guess’ will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

In the past three months, Guess’ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,706,001.00 in company stock. Only 34.90% of the stock of Guess’ is held by insiders. 68.64% of the stock of Guess’ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Guess’ are expected to grow by 44.97% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Guess’ is -24.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Guess’ is -24.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Guess’ has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

