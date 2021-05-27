Earnings results for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hamilton Lane in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.72%. The high price target for HLNE is $105.00 and the low price target for HLNE is $72.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hamilton Lane has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.50, Hamilton Lane has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $93.80. Hamilton Lane has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hamilton Lane has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hamilton Lane is 62.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hamilton Lane will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.81% next year. This indicates that Hamilton Lane will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

In the past three months, Hamilton Lane insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,233,243.00 in company stock. Only 34.55% of the stock of Hamilton Lane is held by insiders. 58.06% of the stock of Hamilton Lane is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE



Earnings for Hamilton Lane are expected to decrease by -3.15% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 38.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 38.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.51. Hamilton Lane has a P/B Ratio of 20.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

