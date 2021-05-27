Earnings results for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

HeadHunter Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. HeadHunter Group has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.3. HeadHunter Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.98%. The high price target for HHR is $43.00 and the low price target for HHR is $34.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HeadHunter Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.77, HeadHunter Group has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $40.60. HeadHunter Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HeadHunter Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of HeadHunter Group is 62.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HeadHunter Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.39% next year. This indicates that HeadHunter Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

In the past three months, HeadHunter Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.87% of the stock of HeadHunter Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR



Earnings for HeadHunter Group are expected to grow by 35.64% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of HeadHunter Group is 92.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of HeadHunter Group is 92.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 47.96. HeadHunter Group has a P/B Ratio of 41.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

