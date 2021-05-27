Earnings results for HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

HP last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company earned $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. HP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.22%. The high price target for HPQ is $40.00 and the low price target for HPQ is $17.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HP has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.64, HP has a forecasted downside of 20.3% from its current price of $32.17. HP has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP pays a meaningful dividend of 2.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HP has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HP is 34.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HP will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.08% next year. This indicates that HP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HP (NYSE:HPQ)

In the past three months, HP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of HP is held by insiders. 79.27% of the stock of HP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HP (NYSE:HPQ



Earnings for HP are expected to grow by 1.20% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of HP is 13.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of HP is 13.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.06. HP has a PEG Ratio of 1.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

