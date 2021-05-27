Earnings results for JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

JOYY last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $2.95. The firm earned $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY has generated ($2.18) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. JOYY has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JOYY in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.62%. The high price target for YY is $165.00 and the low price target for YY is $105.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JOYY has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.80, JOYY has a forecasted upside of 51.6% from its current price of $84.95. JOYY has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. JOYY does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, JOYY will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.12% in the coming year. This indicates that JOYY may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

In the past three months, JOYY insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.00% of the stock of JOYY is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.65% of the stock of JOYY is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY



Earnings for JOYY are expected to grow by 1,270.59% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of JOYY is 5.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of JOYY is 5.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.06. JOYY has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

