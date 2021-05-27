Earnings results for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lions Gate Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.66%. The high price target for LGF.A is $21.00 and the low price target for LGF.A is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lions Gate Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Lions Gate Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 18.7% from its current price of $18.44. Lions Gate Entertainment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Lions Gate Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

In the past three months, Lions Gate Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.97% of the stock of Lions Gate Entertainment is held by insiders. Only 34.86% of the stock of Lions Gate Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A



Earnings for Lions Gate Entertainment are expected to grow by 2.04% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Lions Gate Entertainment is -167.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lions Gate Entertainment is -167.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lions Gate Entertainment has a PEG Ratio of 2.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lions Gate Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here