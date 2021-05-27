Earnings results for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Medtronic last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company earned $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.0. Medtronic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medtronic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.20%. The high price target for MDT is $153.00 and the low price target for MDT is $105.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medtronic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.05, Medtronic has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $126.27. Medtronic has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic pays a meaningful dividend of 1.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Medtronic has been increasing its dividend for 44 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medtronic is 50.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Medtronic will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.35% next year. This indicates that Medtronic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

In the past three months, Medtronic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Medtronic is held by insiders. 78.48% of the stock of Medtronic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT



Earnings for Medtronic are expected to grow by 31.88% in the coming year, from $4.36 to $5.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Medtronic is 59.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Medtronic is 59.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.91. Medtronic has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Medtronic has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

