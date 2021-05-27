Earnings results for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Movado Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm earned $178.33 million during the quarter. Movado Group has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year. Movado Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Movado Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.57%. The high price target for MOV is $30.00 and the low price target for MOV is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Movado Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Movado Group has a forecasted downside of 1.6% from its current price of $30.48. Movado Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Movado Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Movado Group is 86.96%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

In the past three months, Movado Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $272,658.00 in company stock. Only 28.42% of the stock of Movado Group is held by insiders. 60.61% of the stock of Movado Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV



The P/E ratio of Movado Group is -6.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Movado Group is -6.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Movado Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

