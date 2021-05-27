Earnings results for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet last posted its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm earned $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has generated $3.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.91%. The high price target for OLLI is $117.00 and the low price target for OLLI is $70.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.40, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $80.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not currently pay a dividend. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

In the past three months, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,054,265.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI



Earnings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet are expected to grow by 14.60% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is 21.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is 21.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a P/B Ratio of 3.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

