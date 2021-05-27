Earnings results for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.43.

Sanderson Farms last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Sanderson Farms has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanderson Farms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.18%. The high price target for SAFM is $170.00 and the low price target for SAFM is $130.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sanderson Farms has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.57, Sanderson Farms has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $166.90. Sanderson Farms has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms has a dividend yield of 1.06%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sanderson Farms has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Sanderson Farms will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.70% next year. This indicates that Sanderson Farms will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

In the past three months, Sanderson Farms insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $519,188.00 in company stock. Only 5.36% of the stock of Sanderson Farms is held by insiders. 80.73% of the stock of Sanderson Farms is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM



Earnings for Sanderson Farms are expected to grow by 10.71% in the coming year, from $9.52 to $10.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanderson Farms is 48.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Sanderson Farms is 48.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Sanderson Farms has a PEG Ratio of 0.41. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Sanderson Farms has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here