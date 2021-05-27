Earnings results for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is estimated to report earnings on 05/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.94%. The high price target for SBSW is $30.00 and the low price target for SBSW is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sibanye Stillwater has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 53.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sibanye Stillwater will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.67% next year. This indicates that Sibanye Stillwater will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

In the past three months, Sibanye Stillwater insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Sibanye Stillwater is held by insiders. Only 9.46% of the stock of Sibanye Stillwater is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW



Earnings for Sibanye Stillwater are expected to decrease by -39.70% in the coming year, from $6.60 to $3.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 6.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 6.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.85. Sibanye Stillwater has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

