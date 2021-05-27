Earnings results for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.51.

The Gap last posted its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company earned $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Gap has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year. The Gap has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Gap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.49%. The high price target for GPS is $40.00 and the low price target for GPS is $19.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Gap has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap pays a meaningful dividend of 2.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Gap does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, The Gap will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.24% next year. This indicates that The Gap will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

In the past three months, The Gap insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,557,273.00 in company stock. 41.39% of the stock of The Gap is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.00% of the stock of The Gap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Gap (NYSE:GPS



Earnings for The Gap are expected to grow by 43.80% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of The Gap is -18.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Gap has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Gap has a P/B Ratio of 4.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

