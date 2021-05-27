Earnings results for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The company earned $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.16%. The high price target for TD is $97.00 and the low price target for TD is $59.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.82, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.05, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $73.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 62.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Toronto-Dominion Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.47% next year. This indicates that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

In the past three months, The Toronto-Dominion Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.91% of the stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD



Earnings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank are expected to grow by 2.75% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $5.98 per share. The P/E ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 14.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 14.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here