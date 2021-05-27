Earnings results for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Veeva Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.4. Veeva Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $299.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.05%. The high price target for VEEV is $355.00 and the low price target for VEEV is $208.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veeva Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $299.87, Veeva Systems has a forecasted upside of 12.1% from its current price of $267.61. Veeva Systems has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Veeva Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Veeva Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Veeva Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,663,431.00 in company stock. Only 13.18% of the stock of Veeva Systems is held by insiders. 76.02% of the stock of Veeva Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Veeva Systems are expected to grow by 21.82% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Veeva Systems is 113.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Veeva Systems is 113.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.06. Veeva Systems has a PEG Ratio of 8.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Veeva Systems has a P/B Ratio of 17.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

