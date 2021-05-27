Earnings results for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Vmware, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

VMware last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business earned $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. VMware has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VMware in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.80%. The high price target for VMW is $200.00 and the low price target for VMW is $145.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware does not currently pay a dividend. VMware does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VMware (NYSE:VMW)

In the past three months, VMware insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,282,825.00 in company stock. Only 28.50% of the stock of VMware is held by insiders. Only 15.00% of the stock of VMware is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VMware (NYSE:VMW



Earnings for VMware are expected to grow by 6.76% in the coming year, from $4.44 to $4.74 per share. The P/E ratio of VMware is 33.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of VMware is 33.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.06. VMware has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VMware has a P/B Ratio of 7.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

