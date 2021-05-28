Earnings results for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Big Lots last announced its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Big Lots has generated $7.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Big Lots has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Big Lots in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.20%. The high price target for BIG is $75.00 and the low price target for BIG is $42.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots pays a meaningful dividend of 1.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Big Lots has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Big Lots is 16.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Big Lots will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.14% next year. This indicates that Big Lots will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

In the past three months, Big Lots insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,675,690.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Big Lots is held by insiders. 97.76% of the stock of Big Lots is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG



Earnings for Big Lots are expected to grow by 5.38% in the coming year, from $5.95 to $6.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Big Lots is 4.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.05. The P/E ratio of Big Lots is 4.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 72.96. Big Lots has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Big Lots has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

