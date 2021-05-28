Earnings results for Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3.

Caleres last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Caleres has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 28th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caleres in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 50.51%. The high price target for CAL is $20.00 and the low price target for CAL is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Caleres has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Caleres has a forecasted downside of 50.5% from its current price of $27.28. Caleres has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Caleres has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Caleres has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Caleres will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.67% next year. This indicates that Caleres will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Caleres insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,703,150.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Caleres is held by insiders. 80.25% of the stock of Caleres is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Caleres are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Caleres is -2.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Caleres is -2.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Caleres has a P/B Ratio of 5.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

