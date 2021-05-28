Earnings results for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS is estimated to report earnings on 05/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEMIG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 566.67%. The high price target for CIG is $17.00 and the low price target for CIG is $17.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CEMIG has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, CEMIG has a forecasted upside of 566.7% from its current price of $2.55. CEMIG has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CEMIG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

In the past three months, CEMIG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.89% of the stock of CEMIG is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG



CEMIG has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here