Earnings results for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Hibbett Sports last posted its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business earned $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Its revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett Sports has generated $6.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Hibbett Sports has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hibbett Sports in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.61%. The high price target for HIBB is $80.00 and the low price target for HIBB is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hibbett Sports has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.75, Hibbett Sports has a forecasted downside of 47.6% from its current price of $87.32. Hibbett Sports has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports does not currently pay a dividend. Hibbett Sports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

In the past three months, Hibbett Sports insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,257,764.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Hibbett Sports is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB



Earnings for Hibbett Sports are expected to grow by 5.94% in the coming year, from $5.05 to $5.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Hibbett Sports is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.05. The P/E ratio of Hibbett Sports is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 72.96. Hibbett Sports has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Hibbett Sports has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

