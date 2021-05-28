Earnings results for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Millendo Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Millendo Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Millendo Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Millendo Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 272.81%. The high price target for MLND is $6.00 and the low price target for MLND is $2.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Millendo Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

In the past three months, Millendo Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Millendo Therapeutics is held by insiders. 37.32% of the stock of Millendo Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND



The P/E ratio of Millendo Therapeutics is -0.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Millendo Therapeutics is -0.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Millendo Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

