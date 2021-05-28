Earnings results for MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

MOGU last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $22.46 million during the quarter. MOGU has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MOGU has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MOGU in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.01%. The high price target for MOGU is $2.80 and the low price target for MOGU is $2.80. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MOGU has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.80, MOGU has a forecasted upside of 83.0% from its current price of $1.53. MOGU has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU does not currently pay a dividend. MOGU does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

In the past three months, MOGU insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.39% of the stock of MOGU is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MOGU (NYSE:MOGU



The P/E ratio of MOGU is -3.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MOGU is -3.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MOGU has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

