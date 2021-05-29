INTUIT (NASDAQ:INTU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit last announced its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.12. The firm earned $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Its revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.3. Intuit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTUIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INTU)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intuit in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intuit stock.

DXC TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:DXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology last released its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year. DXC Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DXC TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DXC)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DXC Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” DXC Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DXC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VMWARE (NYSE:VMW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMW)

VMware last released its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VMware has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4. VMware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VMWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMW)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VMware in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VMware stock.

LMP AUTOMOTIVE (NASDAQ:LMPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive last issued its earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $4.01 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

