5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rain Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rain Therapeutics stock.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES (NYSE:REX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.8. REX American Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REX AMERICAN RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for REX American Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” REX American Resources stock.

HEADHUNTER GROUP (NASDAQ:HHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Its revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. HeadHunter Group has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.6. HeadHunter Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEADHUNTER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HHR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HeadHunter Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HeadHunter Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HHR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP (NASDAQ:SQBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group last released its quarterly earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.40 by $9.13. Sequential Brands Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sequential Brands Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

