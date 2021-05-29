HUAZHU GROUP (NASDAQ:HTHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year. Huazhu Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUAZHU GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTHT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huazhu Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Huazhu Group stock.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS (NYSE:AEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year. American Eagle Outfitters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEO)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Eagle Outfitters in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Eagle Outfitters stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPQ)

HP last issued its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company earned $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Its revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. HP has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. HP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPQ)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HP in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” HP stock.

CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business earned $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Can-Fite BioPharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Can-Fite BioPharma stock.

