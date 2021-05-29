BURNING ROCK BIOTECH (NASDAQ:BNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech last announced its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.15. Burning Rock Biotech has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year. Burning Rock Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BURNING ROCK BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Burning Rock Biotech in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Burning Rock Biotech stock.

Burning Rock Biotech

E.L.F. BEAUTY (NYSE:ELF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm earned $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.6. e.l.f. Beauty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS E.L.F. BEAUTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELF)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for e.l.f. Beauty in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” e.l.f. Beauty stock.

e.l.f. Beauty

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EBR.B)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CENTRAIS ELETRI/S? (NYSE:EBR.B)

Wall Street analysts have given CENTRAIS ELETRI/S a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but CENTRAIS ELETRI/S wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

HIBBETT SPORTS (NASDAQ:HIBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports last released its earnings results on May 28th, 2021. The reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The company earned $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Its revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hibbett Sports has generated $6.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6.

IS HIBBETT SPORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HIBB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hibbett Sports in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hibbett Sports stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HIBB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hibbett Sports