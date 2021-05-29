TRINITY BIOTECH (NASDAQ:TRIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech last posted its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRINITY BIOTECH? (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Wall Street analysts have given Trinity Biotech a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Trinity Biotech wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SCIENJOY (NASDAQ:SJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy last issued its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $69.64 million during the quarter. Scienjoy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Scienjoy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIENJOY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SJ)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scienjoy in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Scienjoy stock.

Scienjoy

TITAN MACHINERY (NASDAQ:TITN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery last released its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Titan Machinery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TITAN MACHINERY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TITN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Titan Machinery in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Titan Machinery stock.

Titan Machinery

AMERICA’S CAR-MART (NASDAQ:CRMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 23rd, 2021. The reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart has generated $14.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. America’s Car-Mart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICA’S CAR-MART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRMT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for America’s Car-Mart in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” America’s Car-Mart stock.

America’s Car-Mart