21VIANET GROUP (NASDAQ:VNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group last posted its earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. 21Vianet Group has generated ($4.14) earnings per share over the last year. 21Vianet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 21VIANET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VNET)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 21Vianet Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 21Vianet Group stock.

DESIGNER BRANDS (NYSE:DBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.36. Designer Brands has generated ($3.90) earnings per share over the last year. Designer Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DESIGNER BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Designer Brands in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Designer Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY last posted its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $2.95. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY has generated ($2.18) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. JOYY has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOYY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YY)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JOYY in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” JOYY stock.

MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MDNA)

IS MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDNA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medicenna Therapeutics stock.

