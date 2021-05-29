AUTOZONE (NYSE:AZO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone last issued its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Its revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. AutoZone has generated $71.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8.

IS AUTOZONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AZO)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AutoZone in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AutoZone stock.

CAPRI (NYSE:CPRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri last released its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year. Capri has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPRI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPRI)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capri in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Capri stock.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (NYSE:CM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce last released its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business earned $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has generated $7.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CM)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock.

NAVIOS MARITIME (NYSE:NM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.01. Navios Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

