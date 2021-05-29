TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS (NASDAQ:TMCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts last posted its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Treace Medical Concepts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Treace Medical Concepts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TMCI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Treace Medical Concepts in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Treace Medical Concepts stock.

Treace Medical Concepts

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:PTNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications last announced its earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business earned $251 million during the quarter. Partner Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.1. Partner Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTNR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Partner Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Partner Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PTNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Partner Communications

SANDERSON FARMS (NASDAQ:SAFM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Its revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanderson Farms has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.3. Sanderson Farms has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANDERSON FARMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAFM)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sanderson Farms in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sanderson Farms stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAFM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sanderson Farms

SOLITARIO ZINC (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Solitario Zinc has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SOLITARIO ZINC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Solitario Zinc in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Solitario Zinc stock.

Solitario Zinc