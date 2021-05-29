ALLIED ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:AESE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Allied Esports Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Allied Esports Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIED ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AESE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Allied Esports Entertainment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AESE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Allied Esports Entertainment

LI AUTO (NASDAQ:LI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto last posted its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Li Auto has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year.

IS LI AUTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LI)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Li Auto in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Li Auto stock.

Li Auto

MEDTRONIC (NYSE:MDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic last released its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Its revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.2. Medtronic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDTRONIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDT)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medtronic in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medtronic stock.

Medtronic

REDHILL BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:RDHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma last posted its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year. RedHill Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REDHILL BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDHL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RedHill Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RedHill Biopharma stock.

RedHill Biopharma