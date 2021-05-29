CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE (NASDAQ:CBRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business earned $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBRL)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBRL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD last announced its earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The company earned $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.8. QAD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QAD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QADA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QAD in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” QAD stock.

AUTOHOME (NYSE:ATHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome last released its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Autohome has generated $4.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Autohome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTOHOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATHM)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Autohome in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Autohome stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ATHM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CALERES (NYSE:CAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 28th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm earned $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Its revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year.

IS CALERES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caleres in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Caleres stock.

