FINVOLUTION GROUP (NYSE:FINV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. FinVolution Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FINVOLUTION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FINV)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FinVolution Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FinVolution Group stock.

FinVolution Group

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $82.98 million during the quarter. QAD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.6. QAD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QAD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QADB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QAD in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” QAD stock.

QAD

BOX (NYSE:BOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOX)

BOX last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business earned $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year. BOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BOX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BOX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BOX stock.

BOX

AZURRX BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:AZRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.07. AzurRx BioPharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AZURRX BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZRX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AzurRx BioPharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AzurRx BioPharma stock.

AzurRx BioPharma