IMEDIA BRANDS (NASDAQ:IMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iMedia Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMEDIA BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iMedia Brands in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” iMedia Brands stock.

iMedia Brands

VITRU (NASDAQ:VTRU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $25.31 million during the quarter. Vitru has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Vitru has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VITRU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTRU)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vitru in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vitru stock.

Vitru

AMERICAN WOODMARK (NASDAQ:AMWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark last released its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Woodmark has generated $6.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. American Woodmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN WOODMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMWD)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Woodmark in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Woodmark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMWD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American Woodmark

IS ZYMERGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZY)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zymergen in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zymergen stock.

Zymergen