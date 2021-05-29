LIVERAMP (NYSE:RAMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm earned $119 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year. LiveRamp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVERAMP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RAMP)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LiveRamp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LiveRamp stock.

LiveRamp

UNIVERSAL (NYSE:UVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UVV)

Universal last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Universal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ANAPLAN (NYSE:PLAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm earned $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Anaplan has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year. Anaplan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANAPLAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLAN)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anaplan in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Anaplan stock.

Anaplan

GWG EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GWGH)

