SKYLINE CHAMPION (NYSE:SKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Its revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyline Champion has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.1. Skyline Champion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SKYLINE CHAMPION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Skyline Champion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Skyline Champion stock.

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (NASDAQ:ICLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group last released its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company earned $78.69 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iClick Interactive Asia Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICLK)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” iClick Interactive Asia Group stock.

HAMILTON LANE (NASDAQ:HLNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hamilton Lane has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Hamilton Lane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAMILTON LANE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HLNE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hamilton Lane in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hamilton Lane stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLNE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GTT COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GTT)

IS GTT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GTT Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GTT Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GTT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

