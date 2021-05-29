EUROSEAS (NASDAQ:ESEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Euroseas has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Euroseas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EUROSEAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Euroseas in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Euroseas stock.

Euroseas

LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:LAZY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7.

IS LAZYDAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAZY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lazydays in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lazydays stock.

Lazydays

FANHUA (NASDAQ:FANH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. Fanhua has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Fanhua has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FANHUA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FANH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fanhua in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fanhua stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FANH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fanhua

ARCO PLATFORM (NASDAQ:ARCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform last announced its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $54.97 million during the quarter. Arco Platform has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.3. Arco Platform has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCO PLATFORM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCE)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arco Platform in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arco Platform stock.

Arco Platform