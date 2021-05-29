URBAN OUTFITTERS (NASDAQ:URBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters last announced its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm earned $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Urban Outfitters has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,919.9. Urban Outfitters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS URBAN OUTFITTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:URBN)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Urban Outfitters in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Urban Outfitters stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in URBN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEW FRONTIER HEALTH (NYSE:NFH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health last posted its earnings data on April 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter. New Frontier Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. New Frontier Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW FRONTIER HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NFH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Frontier Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” New Frontier Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NFH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRÁS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EBR)

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GB)

