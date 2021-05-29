RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS (NASDAQ:RRGB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers last issued its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has generated ($11.33) earnings per share over the last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RRGB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RRGB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA (NYSE:BBAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina last released its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Banco BBVA Argentina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBAR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Banco BBVA Argentina stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BBAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AFYA (NASDAQ:AFYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya last released its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.40. Afya has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Afya has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFYA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFYA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Afya in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Afya stock.

MEDLEY MANAGEMENT (NYSE:MDLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management last released its earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Medley Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MEDLEY MANAGEMENT? (NYSE:MDLY)

